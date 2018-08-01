Critical Analysis: Nomad Foods (NOMD) versus Campbell Soup (CPB)

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nomad Foods and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 7.78% 10.42% 4.17% Campbell Soup 5.97% 56.59% 9.87%

Dividends

Campbell Soup pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Nomad Foods does not pay a dividend. Campbell Soup pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Campbell Soup has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nomad Foods and Campbell Soup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 0 4 0 3.00 Campbell Soup 8 5 2 0 1.60

Nomad Foods currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.08%. Campbell Soup has a consensus price target of $39.77, indicating a potential downside of 4.01%. Given Nomad Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than Campbell Soup.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.4% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nomad Foods and Campbell Soup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $2.21 billion 1.49 $154.28 million $1.13 16.78 Campbell Soup $7.89 billion 1.58 $887.00 million $3.04 13.63

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Nomad Foods. Campbell Soup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomad Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Nomad Foods on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands. Nomad Foods Limited is based in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment provides Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; Arnott's biscuits in Australia and Asia Pacific; and Kelsen cookies worldwide, as well as simple meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia and the Asia Pacific. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages and refrigerated salad dressings; Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips in the United States; and refrigerated soups. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

