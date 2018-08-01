Credit Suisse Group Raises Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Price Target to $175.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $174.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners opened at $133.25 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $933.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 32.03 and a quick ratio of 32.03.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $132.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP now owns 74,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

