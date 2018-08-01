Credit Suisse Group Raises Pandora Media (P) Price Target to $7.00

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet radio service’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on P. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pandora Media to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Shares of Pandora Media stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 1,127,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Pandora Media has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.61 million. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 198.06%. sell-side analysts forecast that Pandora Media will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pandora Media news, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 22,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $161,647.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 750,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,421.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Robinson sold 43,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $322,977.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 742,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,575.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,810 shares of company stock valued at $731,164 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of P. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in Pandora Media during the second quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Pandora Media by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 656,200 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pandora Media by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 383,063 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Pandora Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pandora Media by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,285 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 58,950 shares in the last quarter.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

