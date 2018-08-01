Credit Acceptance (CACC) Given a $400.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CACC. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $295.25.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance opened at $411.00 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $245.54 and a 52 week high of $387.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 22.16, a current ratio of 22.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by $0.51. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 43.49% and a return on equity of 29.44%. sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 63,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 425,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.