Credence Coin (CRDNC) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Credence Coin (CURRENCY:CRDNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Credence Coin has traded down 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. Credence Coin has a market cap of $16,921.00 and $2.00 worth of Credence Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credence Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Credence Coin Coin Profile

CRDNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. Credence Coin’s total supply is 9,227,006 coins and its circulating supply is 3,427,006 coins. Credence Coin’s official Twitter account is @credencecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credence Coin is credence-coin.com

Buying and Selling Credence Coin

Credence Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credence Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credence Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credence Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

