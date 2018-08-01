Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,888 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate opened at $21.26 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. equities research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

