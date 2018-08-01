Creative Planning Has $737,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $444,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $3,559,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 77.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Whiddon acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.78 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,022.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,087.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.11. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.76.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

