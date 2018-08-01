Creative Planning Has $637,000 Position in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SCANA were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SCANA by 1,477.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,379 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in SCANA during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,714,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SCANA during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in SCANA by 666.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 299,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SCANA by 2,984.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 223,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SCANA alerts:

Shares of SCANA opened at $39.99 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.82. SCANA Co. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. SCANA’s payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCANA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Williams Capital cut shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

SCANA Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG).

Receive News & Ratings for SCANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.