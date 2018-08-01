Creative Planning Acquires 476 Shares of Aon PLC (AON)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AON were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Impax Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.5% in the first quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 40.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 target price on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $140,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON stock opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $130.87 and a 52 week high of $152.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

About AON

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

