Cray (CRAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.68 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of Cray opened at $24.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.53 million, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.59. Cray has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cray from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Kiely sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $117,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,036.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cray by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,084,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after buying an additional 349,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cray by 867.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 268,732 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cray by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 667,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 241,435 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cray by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 553,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 202,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cray by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 557,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 161,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cray

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

