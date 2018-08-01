CRA International (CRAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.25. CRA International had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRAI stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. CRA International has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $427.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $526,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,546.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $173,908.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,010.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

