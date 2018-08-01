Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,692 Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VKQ opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.

