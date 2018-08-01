CorMedix (CRMD) Stock Price Down 6.7%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 122,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,081,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of CorMedix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 318.95% and a negative net margin of 16,300.49%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.