Corecivic Inc (CXW) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Corecivic in the first quarter worth $165,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corecivic in the first quarter worth $282,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corecivic in the first quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $126,803.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,625.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $69,597.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,739.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corecivic opened at $25.64 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $440.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on CXW. TheStreet raised shares of Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corecivic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

