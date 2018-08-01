Contrasting Repligen (RGEN) and Curis (CRIS)

Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 18.48% 6.06% 4.69% Curis -472.13% -247.46% -68.71%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Repligen and Curis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 2 4 0 2.67 Curis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Repligen presently has a consensus price target of $46.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.10%. Curis has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,970.06%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than Repligen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repligen and Curis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $141.24 million 14.95 $28.35 million $0.69 70.04 Curis $9.90 million 5.25 -$53.31 million ($1.80) -0.87

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Curis. Curis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Repligen has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Repligen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Curis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repligen beats Curis on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media. The company also provides chromatography products comprising OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of antibodies and recombinant proteins; and OPUS PD smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. Its chromatography products also comprise ELISA kits, which are analytical test kits to detect the presence of proteins and growth factors; chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand; and liquid chromatography products under the Spectra/Chrom brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell ATF systems that are filtration devices used in upstream processes to remove cellular metabolic waste products during the course of a fermentation run, freeing healthy cells to continue producing the biologic drug of interest; Sius TFF line of cassettes used in downstream biologic drug purification and formulation processes; KrosFlo line of hollow-fiber cartridges and TFF systems; Spectra/Por portfolio of laboratory and process dialysis products; and Pro-Connex single-use hollow-fiber module-bag-tubing sets. Repligen Corporation sells its bioprocessing products to life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations. The company has a collaboration agreement with Navigo Proteins GmbH for the advancement of affinity ligands used in monoclonal antibody (mAb) and non-mAb downstream purification processes. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. The company has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

