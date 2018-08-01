Contrasting iPic Entertainment (IPIC) & Jamba (JMBA)

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ: IPIC) and Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get iPic Entertainment alerts:

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Jamba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Jamba 0.60% -3.29% 1.16%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iPic Entertainment and Jamba, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jamba 0 0 0 0 N/A

iPic Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 147.58%. Given iPic Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iPic Entertainment is more favorable than Jamba.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Jamba’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jamba $70.92 million 2.43 -$2.74 million N/A N/A

iPic Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamba.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Jamba shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Jamba shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jamba beats iPic Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of May 15, 2018, it operated 115 screens at 15 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Jamba Company Profile

Jamba, Inc., through its subsidiary, Jamba Juice Company, owns, operates, and franchises Jamba Juice stores. The company's restaurants provides blended whole fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts, snacks, and meal replacements. As of April 3, 2018, it operated approximately 800 franchised and company-owned Jamba Juice stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for iPic Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPic Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.