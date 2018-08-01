Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Continental Resources to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Continental Resources opened at $63.87 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 64,570 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 729.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 111,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 97,889 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,306,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the period. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.30 per share, with a total value of $8,880,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,190,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,222 shares of company stock worth $2,239,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.