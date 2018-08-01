Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) vs. Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Financial Contrast

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE: STZ) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Get Constellation Brands Inc. Class A alerts:

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A 31.51% 19.81% 8.24% Keurig Dr Pepper 15.62% 35.49% 8.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A and Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A $8.33 billion 4.83 $2.32 billion $8.72 24.11 Keurig Dr Pepper $6.69 billion 0.65 $1.08 billion $4.54 5.29

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Keurig Dr Pepper. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A and Keurig Dr Pepper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A 0 4 15 0 2.79 Keurig Dr Pepper 0 2 2 0 2.50

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A presently has a consensus target price of $250.47, indicating a potential upside of 19.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.49%. Given Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A is more favorable than Keurig Dr Pepper.

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A beats Keurig Dr Pepper on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Mount Veeder, The Dreaming Tree, Franciscan Estate, Nobilo, The Prisoner, Kim Crawford, Ravage, The Velvet Devil, Kung Fu Girl, Mark West, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, and Simi brands, as well as Schrader Cellars and Charles Smith brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, SVEDKA Vodka, Black Velvet Canadian Whisky, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment involves in manufacturing and selling carbonated soft drinks and other branded concentrates and syrup. The Packaged Beverages segment offers manufacturing and distribution of packaged beverages and other products through both direct store delivery system and warehouse direct delivery system. The Latin America Beverages segment includes manufacturing and distribution of concentrates, syrup and finished beverages. The company was founded on October 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.