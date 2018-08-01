Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison accounts for about 1.1% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 233.9% in the first quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,147,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,398,000 after buying an additional 56,002 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. Scotiabank began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Howard Weil began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

