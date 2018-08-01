CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) is set to issue its Q2 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Coal Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $445.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.32. CONSOL Coal Resources has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $16.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from CONSOL Coal Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s payout ratio is currently 140.41%.

CCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CONSOL Coal Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CONSOL Coal Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

