CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Citigroup

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

CCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Coal Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a c- rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources traded down $0.07, reaching $16.43, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 12,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,869. The company has a market cap of $445.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. This is an increase from CONSOL Coal Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 140.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 32,465.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.