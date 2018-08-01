ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Increased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $107,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.9% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus set a $76.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

COP stock opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.86. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 64,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,492,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,377,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,336 shares of company stock worth $19,247,950. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

