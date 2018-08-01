Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 612 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,571 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 85,987 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 99,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 57,683 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,523,813 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,696,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 430,062 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Vetr raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.63 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

In other Microsoft news, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $71.28 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

