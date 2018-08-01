CONMED (CNMD) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of CONMED traded up $2.28, hitting $76.28, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 200,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,029. CONMED has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $49,129.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jo Ann Golden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $202,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $526,218.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,673 shares of company stock worth $453,679. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

