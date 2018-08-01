Concourse Capital Management LLC Invests $3.13 Million in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Stock

Concourse Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. Monster Beverage makes up 1.9% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage opened at $60.02 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $850.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.88 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

