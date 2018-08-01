Concordia International (CXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Concordia International (TSE:CXR) (NASDAQ:CXRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Concordia International to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Concordia International (TSE:CXR) (NASDAQ:CXRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.48 million for the quarter.

Shares of Concordia International stock remained flat at $C$0.24 on Wednesday. 46,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,485. Concordia International has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$1.86.

Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

