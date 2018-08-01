Compass Point Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Compass Point in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.39.

Shares of Synchrony Financial opened at $28.94 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Roy A. Guthrie purchased 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,351.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $74,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 34,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

