Compass Diversified (CODI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.53%.

Shares of CODI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. 74,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,288. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.38 and a beta of 0.49. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 18th.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $580,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $50,736.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 176,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,903 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.