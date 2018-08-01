Comparing SWIRE Pac Ltd/S (SWRAY) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF)

SWIRE Pac Ltd/S (OTCMKTS: SWRAY) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get SWIRE Pac Ltd/S alerts:

SWIRE Pac Ltd/S pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SWIRE Pac Ltd/S pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hikma Pharmaceuticals pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

SWIRE Pac Ltd/S has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SWIRE Pac Ltd/S and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWIRE Pac Ltd/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Hikma Pharmaceuticals 1 2 0 0 1.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SWIRE Pac Ltd/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SWIRE Pac Ltd/S and Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWIRE Pac Ltd/S $10.30 billion 0.96 $3.34 billion $0.40 27.33 Hikma Pharmaceuticals $1.94 billion 2.62 $252.91 million $1.05 20.08

SWIRE Pac Ltd/S has higher revenue and earnings than Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Hikma Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWIRE Pac Ltd/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SWIRE Pac Ltd/S and Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWIRE Pac Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SWIRE Pac Ltd/S beats Hikma Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWIRE Pac Ltd/S

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, other Asian countries, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and three hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 149 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as a subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 77 offshore support vessels. Its Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 187 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of bakeries; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; provides cold storage services; manufactures decorative paints; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited is a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products. The Generics segment develops and sells approximately 100 oral and other non-injectable generic products for oncology and pain management, as well as respiratory, nasal spray, suspension, liquid solution, and high-containment areas. The Branded segment develops, manufactures, and markets branded generics and in-licensed products, such as anti-infective products, as well as chronic therapeutic categories comprising cardiovascular, diabetes, CNS, and oncology products. The company also manufactures plastic specialized medicinal sterile containers and APIs; and conducts bio-equivalency studies. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SWIRE Pac Ltd/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWIRE Pac Ltd/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.