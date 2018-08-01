Comparing Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) & Acacia Communications (ACIA)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) and Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Acacia Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Acacia Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Acacia Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 23.78% 30.31% 26.13% Acacia Communications -1.83% 4.95% 4.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Acacia Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.65 billion 4.64 $1.01 billion $5.98 15.82 Acacia Communications $385.17 million 3.35 $38.50 million $1.19 27.01

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Communications. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acacia Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skyworks Solutions and Acacia Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 1 5 19 0 2.72 Acacia Communications 0 6 9 0 2.60

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $116.91, indicating a potential upside of 23.61%. Acacia Communications has a consensus target price of $35.15, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Acacia Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Communications has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Acacia Communications does not pay a dividend. Skyworks Solutions pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Acacia Communications on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

