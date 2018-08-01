Comparing Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) & InfraREIT (HIFR)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) and InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfraREIT has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.4% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of InfraREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of InfraREIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and InfraREIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $343.58 million 8.35 $38.14 million $1.04 15.15 InfraREIT $134.56 million 6.81 $12.30 million N/A N/A

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InfraREIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and InfraREIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 0 5 8 0 2.62 InfraREIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.73, suggesting a potential upside of 12.50%. InfraREIT has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.82%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than InfraREIT.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and InfraREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 11.46% 1.75% 1.07% InfraREIT 12.25% 8.22% 3.83%

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. InfraREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InfraREIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats InfraREIT on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the ?operating partnership?), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of December 31, 2017, owned approximately 97.1% of the partnership interests in our operating partnership (?OP Units?).

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT is a real estate investment trust that is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc. (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L. Hunt family). The Company's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HIFR." Additional information on InfraREIT is available at www.InfraREITInc.com.

