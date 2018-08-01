Comparing Millicom International Cellular (MIICF) and NII (NIHD)

NII (NASDAQ: NIHD) and Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get NII alerts:

This table compares NII and Millicom International Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NII -31.46% N/A -17.27% Millicom International Cellular 1.86% 3.46% 1.16%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NII and Millicom International Cellular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NII 0 0 0 0 N/A Millicom International Cellular 1 0 2 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of NII shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Millicom International Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NII shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NII and Millicom International Cellular’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NII $869.80 million 0.72 -$301.01 million N/A N/A Millicom International Cellular $6.02 billion 1.08 $85.00 million $1.08 59.26

Millicom International Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than NII.

Dividends

Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. NII does not pay a dividend. Millicom International Cellular pays out 122.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

NII has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats NII on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services. The company also provides value-added services, including sports, music, and entertainment streaming capabilities; online education; and access to national and international WiFi hotspot networks. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 3.246 million subscriber units. The company markets its services through direct sales representatives, indirect sales agents, retail stores and kiosks, and other subscriber-convenient sales channels. The company was formerly known as Nextel International, Inc. and changed its name to NII Holdings, Inc. in December 2001. NII Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. It offers mobile services to approximately 53 million customers; pay-TV and broadband services; and a range of digital services, including high-speed data, cable TV, voice and SMS, mobile financial services, and business solutions. The company markets its products and services under the Tigo, Tigo Business, Tigo Money, Tigo Sports, and Tigo Music brands. Millicom International Cellular S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for NII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.