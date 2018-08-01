Comparing Gladstone Investment (GAIN) and CM Finance (CMFN)

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) and CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Investment and CM Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 CM Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33

Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.06%. Given Gladstone Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gladstone Investment is more favorable than CM Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Investment and CM Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment 104.00% 7.64% 4.61% CM Finance 54.18% 8.13% 4.52%

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Investment has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CM Finance has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Investment and CM Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment $58.35 million 6.42 $60.68 million $0.82 13.93 CM Finance $31.01 million 3.93 $23.57 million $1.15 7.74

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than CM Finance. CM Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Gladstone Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. CM Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Gladstone Investment pays out 97.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CM Finance pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. CM Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of CM Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CM Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats CM Finance on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of the United States middle-market companies. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of debt and equity investments in 22 portfolio companies. It invests in unitranche loans and standalone second and first lien loans, with an emphasis on floating rate debt. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments.CM Investment Partners LLC is an external investment advisor of the Company.

