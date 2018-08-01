Comparing CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP) & Teleflex (TFX)

Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) and CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Teleflex and CELLECT BIOTECH/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 4 6 0 2.60 CELLECT BIOTECH/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Teleflex currently has a consensus target price of $284.44, indicating a potential upside of 4.30%. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.72%. Given CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CELLECT BIOTECH/S is more favorable than Teleflex.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 7.51% 16.60% 6.95% CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A -93.41% -59.62%

Dividends

Teleflex pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CELLECT BIOTECH/S does not pay a dividend. Teleflex pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Teleflex has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a beta of 4.68, indicating that its share price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teleflex and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.15 billion 5.79 $152.53 million $8.40 32.47 CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A N/A -$8.14 million ($1.46) -4.27

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than CELLECT BIOTECH/S. CELLECT BIOTECH/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Teleflex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teleflex beats CELLECT BIOTECH/S on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The company also provides interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and cardiac care products, such as diagnostic and intra-aortic balloon catheters, and capital equipment. In addition, it offers anesthesia products, such as pain management products for use in surgical and obstetric procedures; airway management products and related devices for use in pre-hospital emergency and hospital settings; and other pre-hospital emergency products. Further, the company offers surgical products, including Weck Ligation Systems, Weck EFx Fascial Closure Systems, Percutaneous Surgical Systems, Weck Vista bladeless access ports, Deknatel sutures, and Pilling and Kmedic surgical instruments; products for use in acute care settings for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and in general and specialty surgical applications; and single-use respiratory, urology, and interventional urology products. Additionally, it provides devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers, such as custom-engineered extrusions, diagnostic and interventional catheters, balloon sheath/dilator sets and kits, sutures, performance fibers, and bioresorbable resins and fibers. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

