Comparing Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (NRBAY)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRBAY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile $4.14 billion 3.73 $844.20 million $1.94 16.91 NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $13.96 billion 3.09 $3.43 billion $0.85 12.54

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander-Chile. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander-Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays out 81.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Banco Santander-Chile and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 2 2 0 0 1.50 NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 6 0 0 2.00

Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.09%. Given Banco Santander-Chile’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banco Santander-Chile is more favorable than NORDEA Bk AB SW/S.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 22.58% 18.75% 1.62% NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 31.44% 10.57% 0.58%

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats NORDEA Bk AB SW/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and stock brokerage, foreign exchange, leasing, factoring, financial consulting, investment management, foreign trade and mortgage financing, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, brokerage services, derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. The company operates 385 branches, which include 276 under the Santander brand name, 51 under the Select brand name, 7 specialized branches for the middle market, and 31 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 926 ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S

Nordea Bank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium business, and corporates and financial institutions in the Nordic and Baltic Sea region. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, equity, and multi asset; cash management solutions; a range of asset finance, sales finance, and receivable finance solutions, as well as wholesale financing and management, and fleet management services. The company also provides securities services, such as custody services, including clearing, settlement, and safekeeping of domestic and foreign securities; administrates and processes corporate action events, paying agent, registrar services, equity incentive plans, and others; and sub-custody services, including account opening, settlements, income collection, taxation, corporate actions, proxy voting, reporting, and market advocacy. In addition, it offers life and pensions products; trade finance services; leasing and hire purchase products; and online and mobile services. It has approximately 650 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

