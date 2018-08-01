Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the mining company an impact score of 46.7947454925554 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA opened at $13.74 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.36 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.79%. sell-side analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.