Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 21,822 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,822 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $27,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF opened at $167.54 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5461 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

