Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 175,105 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,105 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $23,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 604.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13,007.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,015 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF opened at $30.31 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

