Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $36.99 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $36,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 224.2% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,831,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,566,000 after buying an additional 3,341,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,771,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,828,000 after buying an additional 869,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,191,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,881,000 after buying an additional 435,010 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 414.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 99,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 462.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 79,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF opened at $129.27 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $111.05 and a 1-year high of $131.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

