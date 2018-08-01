Commerzbank Analysts Give MorphoSys (MOR) a €98.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MOR. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €95.40 ($112.24).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €114.20 ($134.35) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €49.63 ($58.39) and a 12 month high of €88.10 ($103.65).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

