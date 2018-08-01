Commercial Metals (CMC) Shares Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,663 shares during the period. Commercial Metals accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of Commercial Metals worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Citigroup cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.72 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Commercial Metals opened at $22.34 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.37. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.21%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

