Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded Commerce Bancshares to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Commerce Bancshares opened at $66.80 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $335.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.25 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 28.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $539,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,939.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jonathan M. Kemper sold 46,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $3,005,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 993,378 shares in the company, valued at $64,867,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,817 shares of company stock worth $4,421,124. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 115,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.