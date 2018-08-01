Colrain Capital LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

Colrain Capital LLC decreased its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH accounts for approximately 2.1% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 77,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH alerts:

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH opened at $110.83 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.32. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

About CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.