Colin Stretch Sells 750 Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,115 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Colin Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 25th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $161,857.50.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total value of $151,815.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.74, for a total value of $146,055.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $149,385.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $149,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total value of $144,412.50.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $143,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $139,500.00.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded down $0.93, reaching $171.65, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,992,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,807,854. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $149.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

