Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

CL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.14.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive opened at $67.01 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $4,940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $435,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,630.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,283. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 152,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

