Coherent (COHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

COHR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coherent from $248.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherent from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

COHR stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.96. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $145.66 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.31 million. Coherent had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth $29,295,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth $26,236,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Coherent by 34.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 428,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,273,000 after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,133,000 after purchasing an additional 95,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,410,000 after purchasing an additional 87,205 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

