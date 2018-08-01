Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Stake Raised by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,599 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 3.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,069,496 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,225,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,014 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,723,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,426,743,000 after acquiring an additional 596,707 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,892,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $876,853,000 after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 6,540,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,179,092 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $251,116,000 after acquiring an additional 82,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $408,805.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,489.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $126,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,873 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

