Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.70). Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated opened at $145.12 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COKE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.