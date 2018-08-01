Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 545.80% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Clovis Oncology traded up $1.87, reaching $46.01, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,384,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,937. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.37. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4,092.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 249,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 243,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 819.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

