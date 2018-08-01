Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cloud Peak Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the mining company an impact score of 47.1219816448471 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy traded down $0.05, reaching $2.56, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 573,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,153. Cloud Peak Energy has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.25). Cloud Peak Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Cloud Peak Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 price objective on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cloud Peak Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

